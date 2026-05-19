Police Dismiss Another Bandit Attack Rumour In Oyo State

The Oyo State Police Command has dismissed reports of an alleged bandit attack in Ogbomoso and adjoining communities, describing the incident as a false alarm fuelled by misinformation and unverified claims circulated among residents and students.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Olayinka Ayanlade, the Oyo Police Command said panic erupted across parts of Ogbomoso and nearby communities, including Ajaawa Town, following rumours that suspected armed bandits had invaded the area and attacked the vicinity of Are-Ago High School.

According to the Command, the rumours triggered fear among residents, prompting the immediate deployment of surveillance and patrol teams to assess the situation and forestall any possible breakdown of law and order.

“The Oyo State Police Command wishes to categorically state that there was no bandit attack, invasion, or any form of security breach in the affected areas as falsely portrayed,” the statement noted.

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Ayanlade explained that security operatives who arrived at the school met with the principal, Akanbi Ruth, who disclosed that the alarm began after some students reported sighting unfamiliar individuals behind the school fence.

The report, according to the police, created suspicion among teachers and students within the school premises, eventually escalating into widespread panic after unverified information spread to neighbouring schools and communities.

The police said its preliminary investigations later revealed that the individuals involved included an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to the Kwara State Command in Ilorin and two civilians travelling in a Toyota Venza SUV.

Police authorities said the individuals explained that they were in the area to celebrate the birthday of the female occupant of the vehicle, while relevant NSCDC authorities in Ogbomoso were contacted to verify the identity and status of the officer.

The Command further stated that an altercation reportedly occurred between some teachers and the visitors during the interaction, a development that heightened suspicion within the school environment and contributed to the spread of the false alarm.

The police added that patrols and visibility policing had since been intensified across the affected communities, while critical stakeholders were engaged to reassure residents and restore public confidence.

Authorities confirmed that normal academic, commercial, and social activities had fully resumed in Ogbomoso and surrounding communities.

The Command also warned against the deliberate spread of fake news, misinformation, and unverified security reports capable of causing unnecessary panic and disrupting public peace.