Katsina Relaxes COVID-19 Lockdown For One Week

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has ordered the relaxation of the lockdown order in the state for one week.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Mustapha Inuwa, announced this in a statement on Saturday.

He disclosed that the government took the decision to relax the lockdown at the regular review meeting with religious leaders and other stakeholders in the state.

Inuwa stated that the relaxation of the lockdown would be effective between Monday, May 18, and Sunday, May 24.

He explained that it would be observed within the local government areas (LGAs), although the ban on movement from one LGA to another remained in force.

The SSG revealed that Governor Masari has directed the Katsina and Daura Emirate Councils to ensure that district and village heads stay in their domain to observe the forthcoming Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

According to him, the governor has noted that two-thirds of the COVID-19 cases in the state were recorded within Katsina, the state capital.

