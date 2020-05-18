Kaduna Islamic Cleric Arrested, Penalised For Not Wearing Face Mask

An Islamic cleric, Sheikh Yusuf Sambo Rigachukun, has been convicted alongside his son by the Kaduna mobile court for violating the stay at home order and not wearing face masks.

A statement issued on Monday by the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of the State, Aisha Dikko, revealed that the Islamic cleric and his son were arrested at Kaduna State University (KASU) junction.

The Commissioner explained that the cleric and his son were both charged for not wearing facemasks and were fined N5,000 each.

The court also asked the cleric to perform community service by informing the public on how to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

The Commissioner, therefore, warned Kaduna residents to desist from violating the lockdown order in the state.

Similarly, a military officer was arrested while driving into Kaduna from Abuja with three other passengers who had no face masks.

The officer identified himself and said he was coming from Abuja and on official duty. While the officer was allowed to go, the three passengers were arrested and penalised for not complying with the stay at home order and failure to weari face masks.

The Commissioner further said that 75 persons have been convicted out of the 105 people who violated the ban on interstate travel at the border between Kaduna state and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as the Kaduna-Katsina state border last week.

Dikko, subsequently, warned violators of the partial lockdown order to desist, adding that offenders shall be fined and may undergo community service for seven days.