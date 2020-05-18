Advertisement

Usain Bolt And Partner Welcome Baby Girl

Channels Television  
Updated May 18, 2020
In this file photo Jamaican Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt poses during a photo session as he launches a new brand of electric scooters named "Bolt" in Paris, on May 15, 2019. Martin BUREAU / AFP
In this file photo Jamaican Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt poses during a photo session as he launches a new brand of electric scooters named “Bolt” in Paris, on May 15, 2019. Martin BUREAU / AFP

 

Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt has become a father for the first time after welcoming the birth of a baby girl with partner Kasi Bennett, reports said Monday.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness appeared to confirm the birth of Bolt’s daughter in a social media post.

“Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!” Holness wrote on Twitter.

Local media reports said the couple’s daughter was born on Sunday.

No further details were immediately available.

Bolt, 33, had revealed he was expecting a daughter with Bennett on social media in March, jokingly warning any future suitors to steer clear of his daughter.

“Any man! Any boy! Don’t play with me!” the eight-time Olympic gold medallist quipped.

Bolt, the world record holder at 100m and 200m, retired from athletics in 2017 after a decade of dominance in men’s sprinting.

At the 2016 Olympics, Bolt became the only man to win the 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympics.

AFP



More on Sports

British Government Eyes Mid-June Premier League Return

Celtic Crowned Scottish Champions Amid COVID-19 Interruption

Just In: Leaders Bayern Munich Brush Aside Union On Bundesliga Return

La Liga Clubs Given Permission To Expand Into Group Training

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement