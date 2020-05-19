Abia Confirms Five New COVID-19 Cases

Abia State has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the state to six.

The state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, announced this on Monday at a press briefing in Aba, the state’s commercial city.

According to him, three of the cases are returnees from Lagos, discovered in Ofeme, Afugiri, and Olokoro areas of the state.

Governor Ikpeazu added that the remaining two cases, said to be asymptomatic, were residents of the state.

He stressed the need for the total closure of the state’s borders and commitment by everyone, especially those in charge of securing the borders.

The governor believes the war against COVID-19 is one that requires every resident to take responsibility and show leadership.

He noted that the Rapid Response Team has been directed to move into the affected areas to identify the contacts of the infected persons.

Governor Ikpeazu also called on all those who may have come in contact with the new cases to come forward for testing.

He insisted that the state government was not deterred by the new results and has the capacity to treat persons infected with COVID-19 in the state.