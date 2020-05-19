Lagos Govt Commences Advocacy On Use Of Facemask

Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy has embarked on advocacy to different locations across the metropolis to sensitise residents on the importance of facemask usage as part of efforts to curb the community transmission of the COVID-19 in the State.

Speaking during the exercise, tagged “Mask-Up-Lagos”, an Assistant Director and leader of the team, Mr. Bode Lawal said the advocacy was geared towards encouraging all residents of the State on the need to support the efforts of the State Government to curb the spread of the global pandemic by using face masks.

He observed with dismay that most Lagosians are still disobeying the directive of the Lagos State government on the use of face mask, especially in public, stressing that there is a need for all citizens to abide by the safety regulations issued by the State Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to him, “the Governor Sanwo-Olu led administration introduced the compulsory wearing of face masks in Lagos State in order to protect all residents from droplets and secretions from coughing and sneezing, due to the fact that not everyone that is infected will show symptoms of the disease”.

“The regular use of face masks, especially in public, combined with frequent hand washing, social/physical distancing as well as embracing other personal hygiene safety tips are the most effective ways of containing the community spread of this ravaging pandemic”, he added.

Lawal pointed out that the enlightenment campaign, which was carried out with the use of handbills, flyers and digital van display, focused on ensuring that the general public was adequately sensitised on the importance of face mask and how it can prevent the spread of the dangerous disease within the state.

The team leader further disclosed that, as part of the commitment to the “Mask-Up-Lagos” initiative by the present administration, the state government commissioned the production of face masks made to specifications by guidelines released by the State Ministry of Health and distributed more than a million to residents across the state free of charge.

While calling on Lagosians to comply fully with the #MaskUp policy of the Lagos State government for the safety of everyone, the Assistant Director stated that the advocacy will be extended to every part of the state in order to achieve the desired result.

Some of the locations covered during Monday’s advocacy campaign included Maryland, Palmgrove, Onipanu. Ojuelegba, Funsho Williams Avenue, Stadium, Bode Thomas, Iponri, Constain, Orile, and Apapa among others.