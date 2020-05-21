Lagos Records Four Additional COVID-19 Deaths

Lagos State government on Thursday recorded four additional coronavirus fatalities.

This was announced by the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, via his official Twitter handle.

According to the Commissioner, the new COVID-19 deaths brings the total fatalities in the state to 42.

He also disclosed that 199 new cases of the COVID-19 infections were recorded in the state while 17 additional recoveries were recorded.

“199 new COVID-9 cases were confirmed in Lagos. The new cases bring the number of confirmed COVID-19 infection in Lagos to 2970.

“Additional 17 fully recovered COVID-19 patients; 6 females and 11 males were discharged. The total number of COVID-19 discharged patients in Lagos now stands at 649.

“Additional 4 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos rises to 42,” Abayomi tweeted.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 Cases: Lagos Has Not Reached Its Peak Yet – Abayomi

Total number of #COVID19 discharged patients in Lagos now stand at 649 📣Additional 4 #COVID19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos. Total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos rises to 42 Let’s remember to report #COVID19 concerns via 08000CORONA #ForAGreaterLagos — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) May 21, 2020

Lagos currently has 2,970 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections.