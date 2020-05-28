Adamawa Records Three COVID-19 Deaths

The Adamawa State government on Wednesday announced that three patients have died in the state from Coronavirus complications.

The State Commissioner for Health, Abdulai Isa, disclosed this while giving an update on COVID-19 in the state.

He, however, expressed fear over the rate of community transmission in the state and appealed to residents of the state to strictly observe the preventive measures of handwashing, social distancing and wearing of face masks among others.

Isa also commended the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for granting approval for the establishment of the COVID-19 testing centre in Yola, the Adamawa state capital.

The newly approved testing centre, according to him, is helping in reducing the spread of the Coronavirus in the state.

The testing centre which was recently established at the Federal Medical Center, Yola, has been able to conduct 50 tests on suspected patients. 11 of the 50 suspected cases turned out positive and the patients have since been moved to isolation centre.