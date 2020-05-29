Benue Insists On Conducting Chairmanship, Councillorship Elections Amid COVID-19

The Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, insists it will go ahead to conduct elections into chairmanship and counsellorship positions tomorrow May 30, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic which has crippled major activities across the world.

Speaking exclusively to Channels Television in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, chairman of the state electoral body, Mr Loko Tersoo Joseph noted that preventive measures such as physical distancing of 1.5 meters will be kept between each voter, while washing of hands with soap and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers will be encouraged.

Read Also: Nigeria Records 182 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Hit 8,915

The election was initially billed for November 2019 but was shifted due to logistics issues, only for the coronavirus to further complicate things.

Currently, the total number of infections in the country has risen to 8,915, out of which 2,592 have recovered while 259 have died.

Of all 36 states, Benue, however, has one of the least number of infections with seven infections.