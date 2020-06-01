Bandits Kill District Head, Injure Security Guard In Katsina

The District Head of Yantumaki, Abu Atiku, has been killed by bandits in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina, Gambo Isah, who confirmed this said the 60-year-old traditional ruler was shot by the bandits who attacked his residence on Sunday morning.

He explained that the assailants, who came in their numbers and armed with AK-47 rifles, also shot Abu’s security guard, Gambo Chakau.

Isah added that the bandits later escaped into the forest while the victims were taken to the General Hospital in Danmusa.

He said the traditional ruler was confirmed dead at the medical facility and the security guard was admitted and responding to treatment.

Elsewhere, a similar attack was carried out by a group of armed men who attempted to kidnap a man in Batsari Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The victim who was the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the LGA, Abdulhamid Sani, was killed by bandits after he resisted the assailants from kidnapping him.