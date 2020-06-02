Authorities Review COVID-19 Lockdown In Katsina

Authorities in Katsina State have reviewed the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina, Gambo Isah, confirmed this to Channels Television on Tuesday.

Isah, however, stated that the nationwide curfew reviewed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 would be effective from 10pm to 4am daily.

This comes barely a week after the state governor, Aminu Masari, declared Fridays as lockdown-free days across the 34 Local Government Areas of the state.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the state government, Mustapha Inuwa, the governor also approved the suspension of the ban on Juma’at prayers and Sunday church services in the state.

He had also ordered the lifting of the ban on inter-local government travel and advised the residents to comply with the health and security protocols recommended by relevant agencies.

These, according to him, include wearing of face masks, social distancing, as well as regular washing of hands or use of hand sanitiser in the absence of water.