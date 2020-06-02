Advertisement

Lagos Discharges 33 COVID-19 Patients

Solomon Elusoji  
Updated June 2, 2020
A file photo of Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
The Lagos state government has discharged 33 more COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres after they recovered and tested negative to the virus.

In a statement on Tuesday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the latest discharge consisted of seven females and 26 males, including three Indians.

This now brings the number of COVID-19 patients successfully managed and discharged in the state to 908.

 

“As our front line health workers record successes in this battle against #COVID19, we urge citizens to adhere strictly to our public advisories and directives as this is the only way we can break the chain of transmission of the infection,” Sanwo-Olu said.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Lagos has recorded 5,135 COVID-19 cases as of Monday evening.

 

 

 

 



