George Floyd: I Don’t Feel ‘100% Safe’ In US – Ex-Manchester City Star Nedum

Former Manchester City defender, Nedum Onuoha has said he is not fully safe in the US due to racism.

Onuoha who plays for Real Salt Lake in the Major League Soccer (MLS) made the comment following the killing of a black man, George Floyd by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin in the US.

The white police officer had pinned George down to the ground before his death, leading to widespread protests in many cities.

And Onuoha has noted while speaking with BBC Radio 5 Live, that “I am always very wary of how I behave and how it could be viewed by people who have power.”

He admitted that he has fear and distrust towards the police and is something he does not like to say.

The defender has also backed protesters who flooded the streets, saying “these issues have been around for decades.”

According to him, people have always made attempts to address issues like this but it has been pushed away for long.

He expressed optimism, however, that “the change will come” as he added that the protests are an opportunity to address issues that have been swept aside for years