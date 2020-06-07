Edo Election: I Am Not Afraid Of Ize-Iyamu – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, is confident of winning the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the governorship election in the state.

The governor who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics said he has no reason to be scared of his rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Ize-Iyamu, who contested the last governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defected to the APC in November 2019 to contend with Obaseki for the party’s ticket in the September 19 poll.

Asked if he was afraid of his co-contender, Governor Obaseki said, “Why should I be? The last time I contested, he (Ize-Iyamu) was my opponent from the PDP and the votes are there.”

“I beat him (when I had no track record as a governor) and now with the track record as a governor, I don’t have any fears.”

The governor also spoke about the method adopted by the APC national leadership to conduct the primary election.

He stated that although he had no problem with both direct and indirect methods, there was need to consider the health risks attached in a situation where the state has recorded hundreds of COVID-19 cases.

I Do Not Have A Rift With Him

Governor Obaseki, however, promised to support the party’s candidate in the event that he lost in the primary election, but only if the process was free, transparent, and credible.

He recalled his recent visit to President Muhammadu Buhari and took a swipe at those who claimed that he does not have the President’s support to seek re-election.

“From the body language and relationships; will the President now come and take photograph with me and share my form with me if he is not happy that I am seeking re-election?” the governor questioned.

According to him, his chances of winning the election are not being threatened if the people of Edo and APC members in the state are allowed to express themselves.

Governor Obaseki also spoke about the lingering disagreement with his predecessor and APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

He said, “Conversations are on so that we can build internal peace and harmony within our party; I do not have a rift with him as a person.

“I just do not agree with some decisions he (Oshiomhole) is taking as it relates to the party, they are not in the interest of our party.”