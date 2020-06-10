20 Killed, 26 Others Injured In Fresh Katsina Attacks – Police

The police in Katsina State have confirmed that 20 persons were killed in the attacks on several communities in Faskari LGA of the state, contrary to the over 50 earlier reported by Channels Television, according to residents of the community.

The spokesman of the state command SP Gambo Isah confirmed this on Wednesday, adding that 26 other persons were injured.

He said: “yesterday we received a report that armed bandits numbering over 200 attacked Kadisau village of Faskari LGA”.

According to him, the bandits went there with the intent to steal food and other items from the villagers.

Unfortunately, some group of youths came out in their numbers and confronted the bandits who then opened fire on them.

“As at yesterday 14 were reportedly killed while 26 were taken and admitted into the hospital and this morning the Area commander of the Funtua Area command told me that four more victims died in the hospital making the number 18,” Isah explained.

On Wednesday he, however, confirmed that an additional two persons have died in the hospital.

He, therefore, assured those living in the frontline LGAs that the Nigerian Police and other security agencies are doing the needful to ensure that peace is returned in their respective areas.

He also called on the people of the state to provide the police with credible information and intelligence through the emergency lines.

Over 5,000 villages exist on the fringes of the famous dreaded Rugu forest bordering Katsina, Zamfara, Birnin Gwari Forest in Kaduna and the Republic of Niger.