Fourth Virtual FEC Meeting In Pictures

Updated June 10, 2020

 

The Federal Executive Council held another virtual meeting on Wednesday, with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding.

Those present included Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the NSA, Babagana Munguna, the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and up to 10 ministers, while the remaining ministers joined the meeting from their respective offices.

This is the fourth time the Federal Executive Council is meeting virtually since it resumed session following the outbreak of COVID-19.

