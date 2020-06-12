Democracy Day: Atiku Calls For Reform Of Electoral Process

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for the immediate reform of the nation’s electoral process.

In his Democracy Day message, he also stressed the need to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, asked authorities to ensure that the votes of the people were not only counted but should count.

According to him, celebrating Democracy Day is an affirmation of the nation’s collective struggles towards a system of participatory government.

The former vice president, however, regretted that many compatriots paid the ultimate price along the line in the struggle which spanned decades.

He urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the Democracy Day to remember the nation’s fallen heroes of democratic rule, as well as the anonymous ones whom he said lost their lives as a result of bad governance.

Read Atiku’s full message below: