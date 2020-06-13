BREAKING: APC’s NWC Confirms Obaseki’s Disqualification

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has confirmed the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki to contest the party’s primaries for the Edo state governorship elections.

Making the announcement late Saturday, APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole said Obaseki, in addition to presenting faulty certificates, had abused his powers as Governor of Edo State.

Earlier on Saturday, an APC appeal committee had upheld Obaseki’s disqualification which was first announced by the party’s screening committee on Friday.

The appeal committee, in a press briefing held in Abuja on Saturday, said it was aligning itself with the APC screening committee’s inability to vouch for the authenticity of the NYSC Certificate presented by Governor Obaseki.

READ ALSO: APC Committee Disqualifies Obaseki, Others From Edo Primary Election

Although he rejected the screening committee’s report, Obaseki has said he will not appeal the decision.

The NWC is the highest appeal body in the APC.