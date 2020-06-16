Advertisement

India Says 20 Of Its Soldiers Killed In Border Clash With China

Agency Report  
Updated June 16, 2020
Two Chinese paramilitary police officers patrol outside the Indian embassy in Beijing on June 16, 2020. GREG BAKER / AFP
Two Chinese paramilitary police officers patrol outside the Indian embassy in Beijing on June 16, 2020. GREG BAKER / AFP

 

At least 20 Indian soldiers have been killed in a violent face-off with Chinese forces on the disputed Himalayan border, the Indian army said late Tuesday, the deadliest clash between the nuclear-armed neighbours in decades.

India had earlier said three of its troops were killed, but in a statement later Tuesday the army added that 17 more “who were critically injured (on Monday) in the line of duty at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20”.



More on World News

North Korea Blows Up Diplomatic Office Near Border With South

Berlin, NATO Caution Against Reducing The Number Of US Troops In Germany

EU Takes Aim At Apple In Landmark Antitrust Cases

Macron To Mark De Gaulle Wartime Speech With UK Trip

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV