Reps Query Home-grown School Feeding Programme
The House of Representatives has queried the Federal Government’s home-grown school feeding programme.
The Special Adviser to the President on School Feeding Programme, Dotun Adebayo confirmed this on Wednesday.
Speaking before the Huse of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, he said that states engage the schools and cooks while the Federal Government makes the payments.
The lawmakers are requesting the details of the cooks engaged, as well as the pupils.