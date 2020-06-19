Nigeria Moves Closer To Attaining Polio-Free Status

Nigeria is closer to being declared free of wild polio after completing the documentation for free status.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in Nigeria announced the progress made by the nation via its verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

It described the development as historic for Nigeria, the African continent, and the Global Polio Programme in general.

Today, Nigeria’s complete documentation for #WildPoliovirus free status was accepted by the Africa Regional Certification Commission for polio eradication (ARCC). It is a historic day for Nigeria, Africa and the Global Polio Programme! pic.twitter.com/h2mEngkKXv — WHO Nigeria (@WHONigeria) June 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the Federal Government through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) confirmed the success recorded.

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, said in a tweet that it was a proud moment for the people of Nigeria when they defended the complete documentation at a virtual meeting of African Regional Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication (ARCC).

Shuaib explained that at the meeting, the Nigeria team which comprised the NPHCDA and partners demonstrated evidence of the country’s polio-free status.

According to him, the presentation was accepted by the commission and the official announcement will be made at a meeting of Ministers of Health scheduled for July.

The NPHCDA boss commended the efforts of those he described as heroes who sacrificed their time and lives for the success recorded.

He also acknowledged the leadership provided by President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders at different levels, as well as the support from various groups which he said motivated the frontline workers.

Shuaib specifically thanked Mr Aliko Dangote and Mr Bill Gates for their financial and technological contributions towards ensuring that Nigeria attains the polio-free status.

Read his tweets below:

What a proud moment for us and indeed all Nigerians, as we defended the country’s complete documentation towards being declared a Polio-free nation, at the virtual 25th meeting of African Regional Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication (ARCC). pic.twitter.com/tHjRkCD2Uh — Dr. Faisal Shuaib (@drfaisalshuaib) June 18, 2020

This claim was accepted and will be officially announced next month at a meeting of Ministers of Health.

We stand on the shoulders of many heroes who sacrificed their time and lives for this incredible feat. — Dr. Faisal Shuaib (@drfaisalshuaib) June 18, 2020

…has been the constant driving force and motivation behind the efforts of frontline workers.#EndPolio — Dr. Faisal Shuaib (@drfaisalshuaib) June 18, 2020