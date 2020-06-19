Advertisement

Nigeria Moves Closer To Attaining Polio-Free Status

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated June 19, 2020
A photo of health experts at a virtual meeting of African Regional Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication (ARCC) on June 18, 2020. Photo: [email protected]

 

 

Nigeria is closer to being declared free of wild polio after completing the documentation for free status.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in Nigeria announced the progress made by the nation via its verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

It described the development as historic for Nigeria, the African continent, and the Global Polio Programme in general.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) confirmed the success recorded.

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, said in a tweet that it was a proud moment for the people of Nigeria when they defended the complete documentation at a virtual meeting of African Regional Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication (ARCC).

Shuaib explained that at the meeting, the Nigeria team which comprised the NPHCDA and partners demonstrated evidence of the country’s polio-free status.

According to him, the presentation was accepted by the commission and the official announcement will be made at a meeting of Ministers of Health scheduled for July.

The NPHCDA boss commended the efforts of those he described as heroes who sacrificed their time and lives for the success recorded.

He also acknowledged the leadership provided by President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders at different levels, as well as the support from various groups which he said motivated the frontline workers.

Shuaib specifically thanked Mr Aliko Dangote and Mr Bill Gates for their financial and technological contributions towards ensuring that Nigeria attains the polio-free status.

Read his tweets below:



