[ICYMI] VIBEZ EP 26: Dbanj Demands N100m For Rape Allegations, EFCC Trails Hushpuppi, Others + More

Channels Television  
Updated June 21, 2020

‘Fall In Love’ Crooner, D’banj, has finally reacted to the allegations of rape levelled against him after weeks of silence.

Meanwhile, there have been some other shocking new developments to the case.

Also, another Nigerian singer who is in the eye of the storm is Naira Marley who defied the COVID-19 to hold a concert in Abuja.

Catch all the juicy details of these stories and more on this episode of Vibez.

Vibez is your weekly recap of the top moment in the world of showbiz.



