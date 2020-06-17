Media Personality, Dan Foster Dies Of COVID-19

Popular Nigerian-based American radio personality, Dan Foster, has died.

His wife Lovina, confirmed the news to Channels Television on Wednesday.

According to her, he had run some tests for COVID-19 and the results came back positive on Tuesday.

He died on Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to his death, Foster had worked with numerous radio stations including Cathy Hughes Radio One, Mix 106.5 both in America, before moving to Nigeria in the year 2000 where he joined Cool FM.

Shortly after, he became popular with Nigerian listeners and a year later, he received an award for Best Radio Presenter of the year.

He also won the Nigeria Media Merit Awards for ‘Best Radio Personality’ in 2003, 2004, and 2005.

In 2007, Foster was a judge on the one-off Idols West Africa series, alongside Nigerian Dede Mabiaku and Ghanaian Abrewa Nana.

He was also a judge on Nigeria’s Got Talent alongside actress Kate Henshaw and comedian Yibo Koko.

Two years after in (September 2009), he left Cool FM for a new radio station, Inspiration FM, but left in 2014 to join City FM.

He made yet another move in May 2016, from City FM 105.1 to Classic FM 97.3 where he then worked until about three months ago.

Until his death, Foster was married to Lovina and they have a son and daughter together.

He is also said to have another son from a previous marriage.