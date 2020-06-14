Former Beauty Queen Ibidunni Ighodalo Is Dead

A former beauty queen, Ibidunni Ighodalo, has died.

Friends of the deceased confirmed the death of the former Miss Lux to Channels Television.

It was learnt that she died in her sleep in the early hours of Sunday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State but the cause of the death has not been confirmed.

Also, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, took to her official Twitter handle to mourn Ibidunni, describing her demise as “unbelievable.”

“Unbelievable! Ibidun. .Dead??My own dear Sister. I am still hoping I will be told it’s not true!!!!!” she tweeted.

Unbelievable! Ibidun. .Dead??My own dear Sister. I am still hoping I will be told it’s not true!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QPpkdZPLD6 — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) June 14, 2020

As at the time of this report, the funeral arrangements for the wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of the Trinity House has not been announced by the family.

In February, the mother of two marked her 13th wedding anniversary with her husband.

Until her death, she ran the Ibidun Ighodalo Foundation and was handling COVID-19 isolation centre projects in Port Harcourt.