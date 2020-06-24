Police Arrest Four For Public Peace Disturbances In Ogun

Four persons have been reportedly arrested by the Police in Ogun State after they allegedly invaded and unleashed terror on Ijebu-Igbo motors park in the early hours of today

In a press statement by the police public relations officer,DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi said that the hoodlums were arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Ijebu-Igbo division

He said that the suspected hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons invaded the motor-park and attacked people as well as destroyed vehicles and other valuable properties within the park.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Ijebu-Igbo division Superintendent of police, Kazeem Solotan mobilized his men and raced to the scene,” he said.

“On getting there, it was discovered that the hoodlums have seriously injured one person and destroyed about 25 vehicles within the park.”

“They were successfully dislodged by the policemen and the leading four members arrested, while the injured person was taken to a hospital for medical attention”

The police relations officer however said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has directed that the arrested hoodlums be transferred to the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

“He also directed that those who are directly or indirectly involved in the pandemonium must be hunted for and brought to book just ad he warned that anybody who chose violence as a means of settling any issue in the State will have the Command to contend with as such action will not be tolerated under his watch,” he concluded