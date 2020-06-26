Ganduje Mourns Ajimobi, Describes Former Governor As A Committed National Hero

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has described the death of the former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, as not only shocking but devastating to “us and our dear nation.”

“His death came calling when we needed him the most. He was undoubtedly a detribalised leader and a pillar of national development. This death would continue knocking hard on us for a very long time,” the governor lamented.

The governor prayed for Almighty Allah’s Blessing and Forgiveness to the reposed soul of the late Ajimobi and urged his family to strive hard and follow his footsteps of unrelenting commitment for nation-building and patriotic leadership.

“It is on this note that I, on behalf of my family, the government of Kano State and the good people of Kano State, am sending condolences to the family of our late respected and respectful in-law, the government and people of Oyo State, over this unbearable demise of the former governor of Oyo State, Mr Abiola Ajimobi,” Governor Ganduje said.

“May Almighty Allah forgive all his shortcomings and reward his good deeds”.

Ajimobi died on Thursday, following a battle with the deadly coronavirus.

He died at the age of 70.