Edo Election: I Won’t Support Obaseki – Kassim Afegbua 

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kassim Afegbua, says he will not support Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki for the second term in office.

He disclosed this on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“At least I am bold enough to come out in the open and say that I will not support Obaseki. It would have been different if I was hiding or pretending to be supporting him and doing some damages,” he said.

When asked if he will work against Obaseki being the PDP’s candidate in the forthcoming polls, Afegbua neither affirmed nor denied it.

He noted that his position on the governor is not borne out of greed, resentment or hatred, calling on some processes in democratic governance to be followed.

The former PDP spokesman in the 2019 presidential election is apparently aggrieved at Obaseki’s emergence as his party’s candidate shortly after decamping from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“My position on Obaseki is not borne out of desperation, greed or money politics. My position on Obaseki is borne out of the fact that there has to be a difference in the way and manner that democracy is run in this country.

“Someone cannot just join a party within 24 hours, you surrender every whims and caprice of the party to him and then you sit back and tell me that you are celebrating your Christmas early enough in the day,” he said.

Speaking further, Afegbua said he would distance himself from the PDP primary that produced Obaseki as the party’s candidate.

It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed September 19 for the Edo governorship election in the state.