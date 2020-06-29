LASG Presents Cheque To Family Of Slain Kai Official

The Lagos State Government has presented a cheque of Five Million Naira to the family of late Mr. Moshod Ayeni, a Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) official who died in active service and lawful duty on Tuesday, 23rd of May, 2017.

Speaking at the presentation, at the Command Centre, Bolade, Oshodi, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Chief of Staff, Mr. Olawale Musa who was represented by Mr. Akinrinmade Morakinyo; Director, Special Service, in the Office, said that the gesture is in line with the philosophy of the present administration to supports staff of her agencies that fall victims of injustice while on active service to the state.

While reiterating the commitment of the State Government to the provision of adequate welfare packages for its workforce, Mr Musa said care for the families of any worker of the State who died in active service is of utmost importance to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

According to Musa, “it is sad that Ayeni lost his life in active service to the state. The administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu will continue to show his support for the family left behind by officers who lose their lives while on duty.

“Lagos State is charging all the law enforcement officers in all the state-owned agencies not to feel deterred by what has happened but be resolute in doing their best to the service of the state”

He admonished the beneficiaries to effectively and judiciously utilize the money in a way that will gladden the heart of the late Ayeni by catering for the family he left behind.

In her own remarks, the KAI Marshal, CP Akinpelu Gbemisola (retd) expressed gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for consistently compensating beneficiaries (Next of Kin) of civil servants that passed away in active service in the State.

She explained that the incident that led to the death of Ayeni and the supportive gesture of the State government has further encouraged other officers of the Agency to rid the State of hawkers, street trading and other environmental nuisances which have constituted a menace to the security and well-being of motorists and road users in Lagos.

She affirmed that violent individuals will not be spared and be brought to book as the Agency exercise her mandate to rid the State of street trading, adding that this kind gesture is a morale booster from the Governor and it will go a long way to alleviate the suffering as well as support the deceased’s families.

Late Mr. Moshood Ayeni, died on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017, after an unfortunate attack by illegal and defiant hawkers in the State.