Buhari To Flag-Off AKK Pipeline Project In Kogi

President Muhammadu Buhari will today inaugurate the construction of the 614km-long Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Pipeline Project – the single largest gas pipeline project in Nigeria’s history.

The $2.8 billion natural gas project is a joint venture project between Oilserv Limited, an indigenous oil and gas pipelines and facilities company, and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

It forms the first phase of the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline (TNGP) project which is part of the 4,401km-long Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline (TSGP) to export natural gas to countries in Europe.

The AKK pipeline is slated to originate from Ajaokuta and pass through Abuja and Kaduna, before ending at a terminal gas station in Kano.

Its flag-off will mark the beginning of the implementation of the plan to create a steady and guaranteed gas supply network between the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria, by utilising the country’s widely available gas resources.

It is also expected to reduce the large volume of gas flared annually in Nigeria, as well as the subsequent environmental impact it causes.

The gas pipeline project is also expected to promote and increase the local usage of domestic gas while increasing the nation’s revenue generation through the export of natural gas.

It is to be executed in three phases, with phase one covering the construction of a 200km-long segment between Ajaokuta and Abuja Terminal Gas Station at a cost of $855 million.

On the other hand, phase two will comprise a 193km-long section to be built between Abuja and Kaduna at a cost of approximately $835 million, while the third phase will involve the construction of a 221km-long section between the Kaduna Terminal Gas Station (TGS) and Kano TGS at an estimated cost of $1.2 billion.

Other infrastructure planned for the development includes various associated valve stations, as well as intermediate and terminal facilities.

Ahead of the flag-off by President Buhari at the project site in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, Oilserv officials noted that the company was 100 percent ready to execute the contract which would also boost gas distribution by establishing a connecting pipeline network between the Eastern, Western, and Northern regions of the country.

They added that the company has pooled the expertise of highly qualified and experienced engineers, technicians, and other support personnel to provide Total Quality Services (TQS) that would ensure the timely and successful completion of the project.

According to them, Oilserv Limited was chosen for the project because of its performance on various key projects relating to platforms, production facilities, and installation of Bulklines, all of which involve engineering, project management, and construction services.

They added that the company was the first and only Nigerian indigenous company to fabricate, install, and commission the largest oil manifold station for Shell Petroleum Development Co. Ltd. (S.P.D.C.).

It has also successfully designed and constructed the largest Gas Transmission Pipeline System in Nigeria and Africa – the Obiafu/Obrikom to Oben Node Gas Transmission Pipeline System, which forms a part of the Nigerian Gas Master Plan.

Among other challenging projects, Oilserv is also a major company executing pipeline repairs and rehabilitation work for S.P.D.C and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) in the Niger Delta region of the country.