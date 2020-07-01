Ghana Cancel League Over COVID-19

Ghana have cancelled the 2019/2020 league season due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials in the African football powerhouse confirmed Wednesday.

“The executive council of the Ghana Football Association has a taken a decision to cancel the 2019/2020 season following a marathon meeting,” the governing body said on its website.

Clubs had played 14 or 15 matches in the 34-round championship, with Aduana Stars leading by one point, when the league was halted in mid March.

The national association opted to nominate Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold for the 2020/2021 African club competitions as they were the representatives this season.

Twice winners Kotoko will compete in the CAF Champions League and Ashanti Gold in the CAF Confederation Cup, the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League.

The 2020/2021 CAF competitions are scheduled to kick off on August 7, but seem likely to be delayed because of the COVID-19 disease.

