NASS Suspends Public Works Programme, Summons Minister For Labour

Implementation of the 774,000 Public Works to be put on hold until

implementation modalities explained to NASS.

The National Assembly says it is concerned about the proper and effective implementation of the engagement of 774,000 Public Works Workers and wishes to restate its commitment to its success.

In line with its constitutional oversight function, the National Assembly says it has mandated its Committees on Labour and Productivity to immediately invite the Hon. Minister for Labour and Productivity and any other relevant officials of the Ministry to appear before the joint committee to brief it on the modality for the implementation of the engagement of 774,000 persons for public works.

According to a statement signed by spokesmen of the Senate and House of Reps, Senator (Dr.) Ajibola Basiru and Hon. Benjamin O. Kalu; NASS noted that the Legislature being important stakeholders in the democratic process, and elected representatives of the people, needed to be appraised of modalities for implementation for effective feedback to the constituents and in ensuring that the constituents optimally participate in and benefit from the process.

The National Assembly further noted that in view of the foregoing, the implementation of the programme shall be on hold pending proper briefing of the NASS by the Minister of Labour and Productivity.

“The National Assembly will ensure transparency of the process just as done with the National Social Register by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

“Accordingly, the National Assembly reminds members of the public that the Legislature was part of the conception of the programme, approved it and appropriated funds for its implementation as part of the COVID 19 response strategy,” the communique read in part.