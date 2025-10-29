UPDATED: Senate Screens New Service Chiefs

The Senate has begun the screening of the newly-appointed service chiefs.

READ ALSO: Meet Tinubu’s New Service Chiefs

The service chiefs arrived at the National Assembly Complex about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, accompanied by other senior military officers.

The Senate had on Tuesday brought forward the screening to Wednesday, October 29, reversing its earlier decision to conduct the exercise next week.

The announcement came shortly after Senate President, Godwill Akpabio, read a separate correspondence from President Bola Tinubu, seeking the confirmation of the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede.

Akpabio said the change was necessary to enable the military chiefs to assume their duties immediately.

Tinubu had urged the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the confirmation process to ensure continuity and effective coordination of the nation’s security architecture.

On October 24, the President made changes in the hierarchy of the Service Chiefs, replacing General Christopher Musa with General Oluyede as the CDS.

He also appointed Major-General W. Shaibu as the new Chief of Army Staff, Air Vice Marshall S. K. Aneke as the Chief of Air Staff, while Rear Admiral I. Abbas is the new Chief of Naval Staff.

Chief of Defence Intelligence Major-General E.A.P Undiendeye retains his position, according to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President, Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, last Friday.

All appointments take immediate effect.

The new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Oluyede only assumed office as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) last year after the death of General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

As CDS, he replaces General Christopher Musa.

The outgoing chiefs, including General Musa, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and Air Marshal Bala Abubakar had been in office since June 2023.

They oversaw several major operations against Boko Haram, ISWAP, and armed bandits in the North-East and North-West regions.

Although their tenure recorded notable successes, persistent attacks by gunment across the country had intensified calls for a shift in strategy and leadership.