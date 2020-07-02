IBAN Asks NBC To Suspend New Broadcasting Code

The Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (IBAN) has asked the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to suspend the implementation of the amended 6th broadcasting code.

IBAN’s Secretary, Mr Guy Murray-Bruce said this in a statement on Thursday where he explained that the amendment should be subjected to a new round of wide stakeholder consultation to avoid a legal crisis.

“We at The Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (IBAN) wish to make a few observations which will touch on issues of stakeholder consultations, the committee’s terms of reference vis a vis its outcome and the practicality of the amendments as enunciated,” he said in the statement.

READ ALSO: PDP Rejects Fuel Price Hike, Says APC ‘Lacks Human Sympathy’

He explained that the committee in charge of the amendment did not circulate a draft of its work to stakeholder groups before its ratification.

Mr Murray-Bruce explained that IBAN wish to make a few observations which includes but not limited to the need for IBAN to have a seat on the committee.

The group also has reservations as to the practicality of implementing the amendments in their present form and wants the NBC to hold off on the implementation of the amendments at this time.

“We have observed what we believe could be areas of possible conflict with other government agencies due to overlapping mandates,” the statement added.

“We most humbly submit that the NBC hold off on the implementation of the amendments at this time.”

The NBC is Nigeria’s broadcast regulator and is made up of a board of commissioners appointed by the country’s president. Also, the Director General of the commission is a member of the board.

VIDEO: Watch the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, say that his ministry will create two million jobs in three years below: