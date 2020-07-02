Advertisement

Peru Surpasses 10,000 Coronavirus Deaths

Updated July 2, 2020
File: Workers behind the crematorium chamber of the Campo Santo cemetery in the northern city of Piura, Peru, spray disinfectant on each other, after handling coffins of Covid-19 victims on April 15, 2020. Sebastian ENRIQUEZ / AFP.

 

Peru surpassed 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday, the health ministry said, a day after the government began easing a national lockdown in a bid to revive the economy.

The number of deaths rose to 10,045, an increase of 185 in the last 24 hours, while the number of people infected rose to 292,004, the ministry said.

Peru is Latin America’s second worst-hit country after Brazil, where according to official figures more than 60,000 people have died from the disease.

Peru’s victims include 71 health workers and 153 police officers, according to officials.

Among the latest of Peru’s victims is the leader of the Awajun indigenous people, Santiago Manuin, who died Wednesday aged 63.

Manuin was recognized with Spain’s Queen Sofia Prize for his crusade in defense of the Amazon and indigenous rights.

During a visit by Pope Francis in 2018, when the pontiff met with Amazon indigenous leaders in Peru’s Madre de Dios region, Manuin presented the pope with a traditional feather headdress.

