Edo Discharges 80 More Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Eighty more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been successfully treated and discharged from the treatment centres in Edo State.

In a statement on Friday, the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, explained that the recovered persons were cleared to reunite with their families after testing negative to the virus.

He, however, noted that the death toll in the state has risen to 43, with the elderly accounting for a large number of the fatalities.

Governor Obaseki urged the residents to observe precautionary measures to stay safe, healthy, and ensure that the aged were adequately protected.

“We have discharged 80 more COVID-19 patients from our isolation centres. The number of discharges now stands at 498.

“We lost one more person to the virus, bringing the number of fatalities to 43. Stay safe and protect our aged parents, who are most endangered,” he said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health in Edo, Dr Patrick Okundia, said the state has recorded a total of 1,203 confirmed cases of out 6,046 suspected cases.

He added that the confirmed cases were recorded in Oredo (391), Esan West (117), Egor (223), Ovia North East (86), Ikpoba-Okha (160), Uhunmwode (14), Etsako Central (Two), and Esan South East (Seven).

Others are Akoko-Edo (One), Esan Central (107), Ovia South West (19), Owan East (One), Esan North East (43), Etsako West (20), Etsako East (Nine), Orhionmwon (Two), and Owan West (One).

The commissioner reassured residents that the government would continue to intensify efforts to contain the pandemic and protect the Edo people.

According to him, the state has tested over 6,371 residents and is contact-tracing 2,794 others while over 1,035 rural and urban communities have been visited for Active Case Search (ACS).

“While the state government intensifies efforts to protect the Edo people from this deadly disease, we urge all citizens to stay at home and observe all precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

“Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing,” Okundia appealed.