I Couldn’t Eat When I Got Super Eagles Call Up – Henry Onyekuru

Super Eagles star, Henry Onyekuru, has said he was so excited he could not eat when he received a call up to the team.

Onyekuru who now plays for Monaco in the French Ligue said this on Friday as a guest on Channels Television’s Sports This Morning.

The former Anderlecht man made his debut for the three-time African champions in June, 2017 against Togo in a friendly match.

He has since then gone on to make over 11 appearances for Gernot Rohr’s men and was part of the team that clinched a bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

While speaking during the show, the winger revealed that his mother was the first person he called when he got an invitation to play for the Nigerian side.

According to him, while he did not cry due to excitement following the development, he could not eat for a while.

“I was very happy I called my mum; you know she named me after Henry Nwosu,” he explained. “I didn’t cry but could not eat.”

Right Path

Onyekuru assured that he would give his best to the Super Eagles whenever he is called up, adding that the team is young and in a couple of years, would be a weapon.

He said the Nigerian side has a bright future ahead with coach Gernot Rohr especially with a blend of youth and experience in the team.

“It has been a good experience so far with the Super Eagles; we are on the right path with a good coach, young talents, everyone is on the same goal,” Onyekuru added.

Unlucky Eagles

On his maiden AFCON in Egypt where the Nigerian side lost out narrowly to Algeria in the semi-final, the forward said the 2013 continental kings were unlucky against the Desert Foxes.

He said he was ready to give everything to ensure the team won that match and lamented Nigeria’s inability to take their chances in the game.

EPL Dream

The 23-year-old who was signed by Everton from where he went on several loan spells, admitted that playing in the Premier League is his dream.

Even though he did not feature for Everton who signed him in 2017, Onyekuru is not giving up on his dreams of playing in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

“Premier league has always been my dream and I hope to return someday,” the player said.

Football Not The Same

On the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on sporting activities, he said football without fans is not the same, but expressed optimism that everything will get back to normal once a vaccine is found for the disease.

“I think spectator will be back when the cure is found, playing without the fans is not the same,” the AFCON 2019 bronze medalist explained.