President Buhari Condoles With Bishop Kukah Over Mother’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, over the loss of his mother, Janet Hauwa Kukah.

The President’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

According to the statement, President Buhari extended his heartfelt sympathy to members of Bishop Kukah’s family.

He also prayed that God should grant the soul of Madam Kukah an eternal rest.