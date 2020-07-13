Over 4m Nigerians Have Applied For N-Power Batch C Jobs – FG

The Federal Government has said over four million persons have so far applied for the 2020 N-Power Batch C recruitment.

This is according to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq.

In a tweet on her handle on Sunday, adding that her Ministry will ensure the successful transition of the N-Power beneficiaries.

According to her, since the portal was opened about sixteen days ago, Nigerians have responded positively.

“My team and I continue to interface with stakeholders to ensure a successful transition for the N-Power,” the tweet read. “It has been 16 days since the portal opened and we have received 4.48 million applications to date.”

On June 26th, 2020, N-Power opened its application portal for registration of the June 2020 Batch C intakes.

“Dear Intending N-Power 2020 Applicants, here is how to prepare for the N-Power application,” the N-Power scheme had tweeted.

“Remember 1. Portal opens 11.45 pm, June 26th, 2020. 2. Application is FREE. Do NOT pay anyone to apply on the N-Power portal. 3. Get a printout or accurate details of your BVN.”

N-Power 2020 Recruitment: 400,000 To Benefit

The Federal Government, had earlier in the week said it will absorb 400,000 fresh beneficiaries into the scheme after the exit of the Batch A on June 30, 2020 and Batch B on July 31, 2020.

N-Power is a social intervention scheme of the Federal Government which was launched in 2016.

Since its inception by the President Muhammadu Buhari government, over 500,000 persons have thus far benefited, according to the N-Power scheme.

