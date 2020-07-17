FG To Prosecute Unruly Passengers At Airports

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has read the riot act to all unruly passengers who violate protocols at the airports, including dignitaries.

Minister of Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika says the Federal Government will ensure the prosecution of such persons.

Mr. Sirika also confirmed that investigations are ongoing over alleged cases of breach of airport protocol by some prominent Nigerians.

In a similar vein, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has asked all very important personalities to obey all COVID-19 protocols at the nation’s airports or risk being denied access to any of its facilities.

FAAN also insisted that Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State and former Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State flouted the guidelines in place for passenger facilitation at the Port Harcourt and Kano airports, respectively.

