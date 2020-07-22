FEC Holds One-Minute Silence For Late Isa Funtua

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday held a one-minute silence for the late Mallam Isa Funtua during its virtual meeting.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad also confirmed this in a tweet on his handle.

“President Buhari currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting,” he tweeted. “At the commencement of the meeting at the Council Chambers, the State House, Abuja, a minute silence was observed in honour of late Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, who passed away on Monday.”

Mallam Isa Funtua passed away on Monday, aged 78 with President Buhari in a statement by his aide, Garba Shehu, saying the development has created a huge gap in his life.

Longtime Friend

“President Muhammadu Buhari received with deep sadness on Monday evening information on passing of his longtime friend and associate, Mallam Isma’ila Isa Funtua, who was Life Patron of International Press Institute and Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN),” a tweet from Buhari’s aide read.

“President Buhari believes the demise of the publisher and businessman has created a huge gap as Mallam Funtua consistently stood by him in his political journey.”

The Nigerian leader while condoling with the late entreprenuer’s family, prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He was born in Funtua, Katsina State, and a pioneer student of the Federal Training Centre, Kaduna.

Funtua, who was the Minister of Water Resources in the defunct Second Republic, established the Democrat Newspapers during the military era in Nigeria.

The late Funtua worked as the Katsina Native Authority as an Administrative Officer and later served in many ministries in the defunct Northern Region.