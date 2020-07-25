Edo Gov Poll: Melaye Wishes COVID-19 Upon Election Riggers

Former senator representing Kogi West Local Government Area, Dino Melaye, has warned all those who plan on rigging the forthcoming Edo State Governorship election to desist from such plans.

Melaye sounded the warning in an unusual fashion at the flag-off of the campaign of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday where he said anyone involved in such an act will be infected with the coronavirus.

“Every power that is trying to rig this election, Holy Ghost fire,” the senator said to the cheering crowd of supporters.

He went further to say: “Those who want to come from Abuja where they put Dollar for pocket or from Kogi State, that want to come and rig this election, begin to receive COVID”.

Read Also: Wike Heads Obaseki’s Re-election Campaign

Watch the video below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The campaign is taking place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the state capital, with strict compliance to COVID-19 safety guidelines, especially the social distancing rule, according to the party.

Governor Obaseki who is running for a second term in office is running on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party following his defection from the All Progressives Congress on June 19, the party with which he won his first term.

The PDP says Obaseki’s re-election bid is on the strength of the work he has done in the last three years.

The election is slated to hold on September 19.