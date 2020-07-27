2023 Ambition Likely Responsible For Dogara’s Defection, Says PDP BoT

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the defection of the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

In a statement on Monday, the party’s BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jubril, said the lawmaker may have left the PDP because of his underground plans to run for the office of the Vice President in 2023.

He added that Dogara did not explore all the available dispute resolution mechanisms within the PDP before defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Jubril, however, urged members of the party to remain united, stressing that the PDP doors were open for all Nigerians who want to be a member.

His reaction came a day after the former speaker revealed the reasons why he left the opposition party and return to the ruling party.

Among the reasons included what he described as the breakdown of governance in Bauchi State under the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed whom he “helped install” as a governor in the 2019 general elections.

Dogara raised concerns about issues relating to the alleged failure of governance in the state, adding that there was no way he would successfully ask questions without being accused of disloyalty if he were to remain in the PDP.

