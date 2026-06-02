Six Oyo Reps Defect From PDP To APM

Six members of the House of Representatives from Oyo State have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), in what appears to be a show of solidarity with Governor Seyi Makinde.

The defections were announced during plenary on the resumption of the House of Representatives after the Sallah break.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, who presided over the session, read letters formally notifying the House of the lawmakers’ change of party affiliation.

Governor Makinde joined the APM a few weeks earlier and has since been ratified as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

According to the letters read by the Speaker, Anthony Adebayo Adepoju, representing Ibarapa North Federal Constituency, defected from the PDP to the APM. Adedeji Stanley Olajide, representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency, also moved to the APM, while Makanjuola Sunday Ojo, representing Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere Federal Constituency, likewise left the PDP for the APM.

READ ALSO: Reps Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda Defects To APC, Resigns Position

Also leaving the PDP for APM were Najimdeen Oyeshina Oyedeji, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency; Folajimi Oyekunle, representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency; and Abass Adekunle Adigun, representing Ibadan North-East/Ibadan South-East Federal Constituency.

At the plenary as well, the Speaker read a letter announcing the defection of Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection letter was, however, dated April 23, 2026.

Following the announcement of his defection, Chinda resigned his position as Minority Leader of the House.

Chinda, a political ally of the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, recently secured the APC governorship ticket for Rivers State ahead of the 2027 elections.