APM Adopts Adekanmbi As Consensus Governorship Candidate In Oyo

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has adopted Bimbo Adekanmbi as its consensus governorship candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections in Oyo State.

The adoption took place during the party’s governorship and legislative primary elections held at the Watershed Event Centre, Old Ife Road, Ibadan on Thursday.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Oyo State chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement, Otunba Adegbenro Fagbemi, said the partnership between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APM would yield great results not only for Oyo State but for the entire country.

Adekanmbi, alongside senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly nominees, was later presented to party members and stakeholders, who ratified them as consensus candidates.

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While presenting certificates of return to the candidates, Fagbemi described Adekanmbi as a bridge builder who would continue the good work started by Governor ‘Seyi Makinde and deliver good governance to the people of the state.

In his acceptance speech after receiving his certificate of return, Adekanmbi assured the people of Oyo State that his administration would not derail from the Omituntun vision championed by the current administration.

He promised sustained development across all parts of the state, adding that his administration would prioritise residents’ safety.

Adekanmbi also called for unity and solidarity among party leaders, stakeholders and supporters, noting that the future of Oyo State must be placed above personal ambitions and political interests.

According to him, the task ahead requires collective sacrifice, cooperation and shared commitment towards building a more prosperous and united state for all residents.

He appreciated Governor ‘Seyi Makinde for his support, years of friendship, political brotherhood and cooperation, adding that the governor’s contributions and sacrifices towards the development and democratic growth of Oyo State would remain significant in the history of the state.

In separate goodwill messages, the Chairman of the Oyo State Elders’ Council, Dr Saka Balogun; Iba Oluyole, Oloye Nureni Akanbi and Chief Eniade Elejire urged the people of the state to vote massively for all APM candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Among dignitaries at the event were the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barr. Bayo Lawal; former deputy governor, Engr. Hamid Gbadamosi; Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde; Chief of Staff, Otunba (Dr) Segun Ogunwuyi; Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Kazeem Adeniyi; Chairman of All Chairmen in Oyo State, Hon Sikiru Sanda; party leaders, commissioners, lawmakers and local government chairmen.