Secondary Schools To Reopen For SS3, JSS3 Students On August 4

The Federal Ministry of Education has announced the reopening of secondary schools for JSS3 and SS3 students (only exit classes) from August 4, 2020.

Students will have two weeks to prepare for the West African Examinations (WAEC) which will commence on August 17, 2020.

These were the unanimous decisions reached today at a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Honourable Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, (NUT), the proprietors of private schools, and Chief Executives of examination bodies.

In a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Ben Bem Goong, “It was agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from August 4, 2020, to enable them to prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020”.

The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and public-spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparations safe reopening, as agreed.

The ministry further stated that another meeting will be held tomorrow (July 28, 2020) between the Federal Ministry of Education and Chief Executives of examination bodies namely, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates, which will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously by the Federal Ministry of Education.

FG Orders Closure Of All Schools

As part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic in the country, the Federal Ministry of Education on March 19, 2020, ordered the immediate closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide.

The Education Minister, Adamu Adamu in a communique had noted that all 104 Unity Schools in the country should close on or before the 26th of March, 2020 as a proactive step aimed at preventing the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus.

He asked all the Principals of the Unity Colleges to fast track the on-going second term examinations and close shop until further notice.

“We have directed all higher institutions to close this weekend. Unity Schools that have completed their exams are to close immediately.

“Others are to hurry and close the latest on 26th March,” the statement partly read.

In the meantime, the Minister said the management of all the Unity Colleges should immediately activate the necessary emergency procedures and processes such as the provision of alcohol-based sanitizers, and handwashing facilities among others, adding that students should strictly adhere to the principles and best practices of good hygiene.

Adamu Adamu also directed the Principals to immediately report any suspicious case to the nearest health authorities, emphasizing that nothing should be taken for granted at this delicate time of the global pandemic.