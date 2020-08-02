Ex-Minister Ugwuh Emerges PDP Chairman In Imo

A former Minister for Commerce and industry, Charles Ugwuh, has been elected as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State.

Ugwuh emerged the consensus candidate for the party’s chairmanship position at the State Congress held on Saturday at the Kanu Nwankwo Sports Complex in Owerri, the state capital.

A total of 12 contestants vied for the position of the chairman but after much consultation and consideration, the former minister emerged as the consensus candidate.

With a total of 2,621 votes cast, members contested for 39 other positions and the former acting chairman, Martins Ejiogu, was returned as the deputy chairman.

Others re-elected into various positions include Ray Emeana (Secretary), Josiah Eze (Treasurer), Maria Mbakwe (Women Leader), and Godson Nwaobasi (Auditor).

After the elections, Kissinger Ikeokwu (Legal Adviser), Greg Nwadike (Youth Leader), Bede Ojinmadu (Financial Secretary) and Ogubundu Nwadike (Publicity Secretary), joined the new State Working Committee (SWC).

In his remarks, Ugwuh thanked officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and officers from PDP National Headquarters for observing the conduct of the Congress.

He also thanked all party elders, leaders, and members, particularly the delegates to the Congress for coming out to participate in the exercise.

The new chairman commended the immediate past SWC for taking good care of the party and congratulated all the winners and members of the new executive of the party in the state.

On behalf of the new SWC, the former minister promised to manage the party in Imo to the satisfaction and appreciation of all party leaders and members.

He called for support from all party leaders and members to collectively take the PDP to greater heights and reclaim power in the state.

Ugwuh headed the Federal Ministry of Commerce and Industry between July 2007 and October 2008 under the administration of late former President Musa Yar’Adua.

Before his appointment as minister, Ugwuh, who is also a former President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), contested the PDP governorship primary election in Imo in 2007.