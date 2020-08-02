Katrina, Lilo Evicted From BBNaija Lockdown House

The Big Brother Naija lockdown season saw its first evictions on Sunday night with housemates, Ka3na and Lilo leaving the house.

As is expected with every season, the eviction show which started around 7:00 pm took an unusual twist.

Without much waste of time, the show host, Ebuka announced the four housemates who polled the least votes; Lilo, Eric, Ka3na and Praise and asked them to stand up, after which Big Brother asked the remaining 16 ‘safe’ housemates to select two persons whom they would love to evict from the show.

One after the other, they were called into the Diary Room, where they each disclosed the names of the two housemates of their choice to be evicted.

Shortly after, Ebuka announced the first evicted housemate to be Ka3na, followed by Lilo.

After an ecstatic Saturday night party, many of the housemates began to develop cold feet over their fate as the reality of the first eviction started to set it.

Some such as Ka3na, had however, reached a conclusion that although getting evicted would be a sad reality to come to terms with, two weeks of being in Biggie’s House was a great experience and good enough exposure for her personality and brand.

When asked on the stage how she felt about her eviction, Ka3na said: “I’m having mixed feelings but I’m glad that I made it this far.

According to here, the main purpose of being on the show was to sell her name and she could only be grateful for the opportunity.

On the other hand, Lilo, who thrilled viewers with her ‘sooner than expected’ relationship with fellow housemate, Eric, said she was also surprised that she had been evicted but when asked what she felt was the reason behind her eviction, she said she had no idea, as she was only being herself throughout her time on the show.

Going forward, she said she would focus more on her business and she would also be going for a Master’s degree.