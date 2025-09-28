Mide, Zita, Rooboy Evicted From BBN Season 10

Ayomide “Mide” Iwasokun, Elizabeth “Zita” Oloruntola, and Kayode “Rooboy” Olatunde have been evicted from Big Brother Naija Season 10.

Their eviction was announced during the live show on Sunday.

They polled the lowest votes of the week, as verified by Deloitte and confirmed by M-Net. The official voting chart showed Mide with 2.36%, Rooboy with 1.49% and Zita with 1.5%.

Mide left the house wearing a white gown and shared her gratitude with host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

“My journey started very chill. I didn’t expect to go as far as I did. I’m grateful,” she said.

She revealed that this week was hard without Bright Morgan, who was evicted last week, and she had “to keep reminding herself” why she was in the contest.

Speaking on what’s next for her, she said, “A lot of acting because that is what I started to have interest in in the house, so I feel you guys should just watch out for me being an actress.”

During her stay, she built a close bond with Bright and celebrated her 24th birthday. The Ondo-born entrepreneur had revealed at her entry that she intended to “use Big Brother as a platform for self-discovery and to launch an acting career.”

Zita Bows Out

Announced as the next evictee was Zita, donning a black gown, who thanked Big Brother and her fellow housemates.

In her post-interview, the 24-year-old model told Ebuka she felt excited despite the eviction.

“When Danboskid was evicted, it pushed me out of my comfort zone, and I decided to project my personality,” she said.

Zita added that the chapter with Danboskid was “sweet”, but they would “see how it goes” after the show.

Her time in the house included clashes with Rooboy and moments she later regretted.

Zita, who is a student and content creator, had stated in her entry that she wanted to “inspire and entertain viewers while bringing drama and vibrant energy.”

Rooboy Bids Farewell

Rooboy wished his fellow housemates “all the best” before leaving the stage.

“I feel so good. Big Brother gave me this nine-week platform. I’m grateful to God for everything,” he said.

The 27-year-old hypeman described plans to return to live performances, expand his Rooboy Foundation and support the football community.

He also hinted at exploring acting opportunities alongside his entertainment career.

In the house, the Ondo-born actor brought energy and drama, patched up disputes quickly and bonded with housemates like Imisi, Thelma and Zita.

Upon entry to the show, he said his mission was to “lead the house with charisma, loyalty and drama while staying authentic.”

This week, Big Brother surprised housemates with emotional reunions by showing each a family member behind a glass screen.

The moment drew tears and hugs across the lounge. Ebuka asked Faith if he felt “against the house,” and he replied that issues are often handled wrongly.

Head of House Sultana explained that she saved no one this week to remain fair to all contestants.

Road To Finale

With only 11 housemates left from an initial 29, Season 10 has reached its decisive stage.

Ebuka returned to the lounge after the eviction show and announced the “Top 10 finalists of the 10 over 10 season.”

He congratulated them and urged focus, reminding them that “anything can happen in one week.”

Hugs, screams and relief filled the house as finalists prepared for the last lap.

The eviction trial began with Danboskid and Ibifubara, who were the first to be evicted from the BBN house on 10 August.

Sabrina exited the show voluntarily on medical grounds a day later, on August 11.

Subsequent evictions included Otega and Kayikunmi on August 17. Followed by Victory alongside Gigi Jasmine on August 24.

Big Soso, Ivatar, and Doris left the house in a triple eviction on September 7. Dede, Joanna, and Rooboy re-emerged after the ‘red telephone call’ fake eviction twist last week.

Denari and Tracy left the reality show on September 14, while Thelma and Bright left on August 20. Joanna and Kulture left the show on August 21.

By next Sunday, one of the final 10 housemates will claim the BBNaija crown and walk away with the ₦150 million prize.