BBNaija W9 Recap: Zita’s Double Strike, Trio Finalist Tickets, Faith’s Silent Protest, Other Highlights

The ‘ten over ten’ season of Big Brother Naija is rolling into its climax.

With less than two weeks to go, the ₦150 million dream is in sight, and tensions have reached fever pitch.

Week 9 opened just days after the shock exits of Thelma Lawson, Bright Morgan, Joanna, and Kuture.

Only 13 housemates remain from the original 29 who walked in during the two-day launch at the end of July.

With 10 contestants nominated for possible eviction, the house no longer feels like a game but a final battleground.

Friendships are still standing the test of time, alliances crack, and every task could tip a housemate into fame or eviction.

This week delivered an unpredictable mix of strikes, spilled secrets, tears, and euphoric wins.

Rundown

Rooboy/Zita’s Heated Clash, Double Strike

Drama peaked on Thursday night when a team task turned sour.

Zita accused Rooboy of sabotaging Team Pineapple, threw a plate of Indomie noodles at him, and received a double strike from Biggie.

“For your actions, you’re hereby issued a double strike. One more strike and you will be disqualified from Big Brother’s house. Do you understand?” Biggie warned.

Zita replied, “Yes, Big Brother.” The entire lounge chorused “Yes, Big Brother” as Biggie reminded them that “violence has no place here.”

“Conflicts will happen, but violence has no place here,” Biggie had said.

Rooboy retaliated with a hit that shocked viewers, but Biggie placed the heavier penalty on Zita. By Friday morning, she apologised to Rooboy, who said he had moved on but was “wary of friendships that ignite such strong reactions.”

First Finalists Emerge

In a dramatic twist, the first three finalists of the season were confirmed.

Sultana clinched the Head of House position from faith, earning her automatic immunity for the coming eviction.

Mensan was voted the Most Influential Player of the Week, proving that social sway pays off.

Kaybobo secretly bought his finale ticket for ₦10 million via the Red Telephone and was asked by the contacted agent to keep it a secret.”

The trio’s guaranteed spots lit a fire under the rest of the house as the scramble for the remaining slots intensified. The hand-biting moment set tongues wagging over who would be the next housemate to bid the show goodbye.

Faith’s Third HoH Win, Silent Protest

Faith claimed the Interim HoH crown for the third time, picking Mensan as his condo partner.

The contest featured three stages and ended with Faith beating Zita in the final round. Yet his week turned stormy.

Annoyed by “noisy antics,” he tore up the Wager Presentation script and dumped it in the bin.

After a sharp response from housemates, he went silent, communicating only through hand gestures. Isabella jabbed him with “the ship will sail with or without you,” but Faith stayed mute.

Mensan’s Temptation, Secret Call

Isabella also stole headlines. She landed a microphone infringement warning while trying to get a kiss from Mensan. “Just ki$$ me. It’s not that deep,” she pleaded.

Mensan refused, saying, “I don’t know how to kiss,” and tried to leave as Isabella blocked the door.

Koyin triggered chaos with a Red Telephone prank.

After a secret call from Agent X, he told housemates he would be evicted on Friday morning and had to choose one person to leave with him. His pick was Dede.

She screamed, Mide begged him to say it was a joke, and the house went into meltdown before Koyin broke character.

Tasks, Wagers And Karaoke

Housemates still found time to showcase talent.

The final Wager Presentation, themed “Creative Expression,” saw them excel in arts, drama, colours, and storytelling.

They won as a house and earned a royal shopping reward for the coming week.

Karaoke sessions exposed both hidden and non-existent singing skills, giving viewers comic relief amid the tension.

Finale Brink

As Week 9 closed, Sultana, Mensan, and Kaybobo stood as the first confirmed finalists.

Eleven other housemates faced eviction danger after Sultana, who won Head of House, chose not to use her Tree of Trinkets to save a fellow housemate’s power. This move led viewers to see her decision as a strategic play.

With just one week and a few days left before the October 5 finale, every diary session, nomination, and decision counts.

On Sunday’s love show, viewers will decide who stays to chase the highly coveted title and who must leave Biggie’s house.

The crown and ₦150 million prize will soon belong to one housemate, but for now, the BBNaija 10/10 house is still a cauldron of strategy, scandal, and survival.