BBN W7 Recap: Red Telephone Eviction Shock, Secret Room Twist, Other Highlights

The seventh week of Big Brother Naija (BBN) “Ten Over Ten” delivered its biggest shocks yet with a mix of evictions, surprises, romance and chaos.

Between September 7 and 13, the BBN housemates faced the show’s most unpredictable twists yet.

A shocking triple eviction, a fake eviction prank, a new Head of House, “Soft Life Week” and quarrels shifted alliances and kept fans glued.

With ₦150 million on the line, tension crackles in the Big Brother house as 14 out of 19 housemates face possible eviction.

As Sunday approaches, the stage is set for a high-stakes showdown that could change everything.

Here is a rundown of week 7

Thelma Dethrones Faith as BBN HOH

On Monday, the Head of House contest ended with Thelma Lawson toppling Faith. She chose Mide as Deputy HoH and lounge guest, granting her immunity. “Housemates, you all know that delay isn’t denial.

Congratulations, Head of House Thelma Lawson,” Biggie announced. Thelma simply replied, “Mide.”

That evening, the red telephone rang. Dede picked it up and was told to select another housemate to share a “surprise.” She chose Joanna.

Moments later, both were led out, leaving the rest stunned. Again, the red telephone rang and this time Rooboy picked it up in curiosity but was shockingly asked to exit the house.

Kulture even cried over Rooboy’s supposed eviction, convinced the house was under siege.

Fake Evictees Return During ‘Soft Life Week’

By Wednesday, the “evicted” BBN housemates walked back in. Dede, Joanna and Rooboy had been enjoying “Soft Life Week” in a secret room, complete with shawarma, while spying on the house.

Their return drew screams, hugs and a few tears. Faith ran to Joanna. Kola smooched Dede’s neck and arm, calling her his “storyline.” Rooboy lifted Isabella and hugged Sultana, Imisi and Mide.

The comeback rewrote relationships. Joanna resumed her friendship with Faith. Dede confronted the closeness between Koyin and Isabella.

Even Rooboy’s arrival unsettled group strategies. Alliances began to wobble as housemates scrambled to adjust.

Romance Sparkles Under Pressure

Dede’s return rekindled her complicated bond with Kola. In the garden, they spoke openly about family doubts.

Kola said his mother would see that Dede likes him. Dede countered that his family had seen too much on national TV.

She warned their relationship might not survive outside the house. Yet under the duvet later that night, speculation soared.

Kola teased Bright Morgan, saying “something happened,” but refused details.

Isabella and Koyin also kept viewers guessing. During Dede’s absence, they grew closer. After her return, Isabella cried but insisted to Denari and Imisi that her emotions were not about Koyin.

Still, she later confronted Koyin over a rumour he called their bond “casual fun.” Koyin denied it and reassured her. That night, he returned to her bed. Their chemistry reignited, and Biggie even issued microphone warnings.

Bright Morgan confessed in his Diary Session that he missed his girlfriend outside but still prepared breakfast with Mide every morning.

After his birthday love letter, the house can see how deep his feelings run despite complications beyond Biggie’s walls.

Faith Calls Out Imisi; Jason Jae Stirs the Pot

Faith sparked a stir when he told Mide bluntly, “Imisi is a threat to my success.” He praised her talent but blasted her lack of discipline. Housemates screamed in disbelief at his honesty.

Jason Jae remained in the headlines, too. He became the Most Influential Player earlier and fuelled gossip about Dede and Kola’s late-night closeness.

Fights, Cigarettes and Spoons Saga

Thelma’s new authority caused conflicts. She read the party brief and declared that she would control the drinks. Imisi felt uneasy. Thelma and Isabella argued loudly, bringing up past grievances.

Then came the cigarette drama. Sultana hid cigarettes in her trousers. Faith demanded she hand over his 20 sticks.

She refused until she found a lost earring pin, storming off and leaving Faith fuming. Jason Jae tried to calm Sultana and Imisi, but Faith accused him of taking sides. Imisi added to the tension by hiding the house’s spoons after feeling cheated over alcohol distribution.

Housemates only realised hours later that they couldn’t eat. Laughter from the earlier “Broken Telephone” game, where a picture turned into planes and pyramids inside baskets, faded into simmering resentment.

Power Struggles and Accountability

After losing a wager, Thelma complained to Dede and Joanna that some teammates lacked accountability. She singled out Mensan for skipping meetings and leaking issues outside the group.

Kola also confronted Imisi the next morning about being called a “fool” during a drunken row. Imisi said she had kept quiet many times. Isabella joined in, accusing Kola of double standards and hinting at betrayal by Sultana.

Triple Eviction Stuns Housemates

Sunday’s live show opened with a bombshell. Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced that Big Soso, Ivatar and Doris had received the fewest votes and must leave. It marked the first triple eviction of the season, slashing the cast to 19.

Big Soso, a lawyer and chef from Kaduna, joked, “I don chop chop, my cloth no gree zip again!” Ivatar cleared the air on her issues with Mensan, saying she preferred direct talk. Doris was left speechless at her abrupt exit.

Kaybobo took the crown as Most Influential Player of the Week, winning immunity.

Immunity and Eviction Stakes

For Week 7, immunity went to Thelma (HoH), Mide (Deputy), Kaybobo (Most Influential Player) and the “fake BBN evictees” Dede, Joanna and Rooboy.

Big Brother Naija Season 10 premiered in late July with 29 housemates. The women entered on 26 July, the men the next day.

Seven have since left, and the game keeps tightening. Voting closed Thursday.

On Sunday, viewers will decide who stays to chase the ₦150 million dream and who must leave Biggie’s house.